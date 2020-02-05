stabbing

1 dead in Wake Forest triple stabbing, woman charged

By
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 38-year-old Raleigh woman has been charged in a Wake Forest stabbing that left one man dead and two women hospitalized.

Wake Forest police said Wednesday warrants have been obtained for Rebecca Ashley Nelson, 38, of Raleigh.

Nelson is currently being treated at a medical facility, officials said. Upon release, she will be charged with murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The stabbing happened in the 1100 block of Fairway Villas off Capital Boulevard near the Wake Forest Country Club just after 7:30 p.m.

Two women and Terry Carter were transported to the hospital where Carter later died from his injuries.

The conditions of the two women are not known.



Police do not believe the stabbing was random.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said in the hours after the incident, a woman covered in blood entered a convenience store saying she was stabbed in the incident.

Deputies arrived at the Popp Shoppe and determined the woman was not injured and the blood was not her own. The woman was taken to UNC Hospital.

"It is our belief that this woman is a material witness if not a participant of a crime that occurred in Wake Forest; to assist Wake Forest police, we have detained this individual so that they can come to Orange County, speak to her and determine her involvement in the crime," Orange County Sheriff Blackwood said.

An investigation is on-going.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wake forestwake countymurderman killedstabbingwake county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Fayetteville Police arrest suspect in woman's stabbing, multiple robberies
'No reason to do that:' Family of stabbed Fayetteville clerk speaks out
'Armed and dangerous' man wanted after woman stabbed during robbery
Hate crime charges filed against suspect in NY Hanukkah stabbings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen nearly kidnapped by repeat sex offender, deputies say
DMV makes millions by selling your personal information
Video captures boy's frightened reaction during father's arrest in California
Police stop car driving toward crowd at Kansas City Chiefs parade
Racist remark stuns Michigan school board meeting
Military family has unexpected reunion during SOTU
Man wearing 'I have the Coronavirus' sign sprays Lysol on Walmart merchandise
Show More
7-year-old with autism wins national award
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Highway 42 crash
More evacuees arrive in US from China amid coronavirus outbreak
The 411: Who's ready for the Oscars?
Wendy's to launch new, expanded breakfast menu
More TOP STORIES News