Police investigated a shooting at a Raleigh home Saturday night.The incident was reported around 10:30 p.m. near Trawick Road in northeast Raleigh. The address of the home is 2825 Mars Street.It was reported that the shooting was an accidental discharge. One person was transported to a nearby hospital, and his or her condition is currently unknown.This is an ongoing story. ABC 11 will update as we receive more information.