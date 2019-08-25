1 killed, 1 injured in Sanford apartment shooting, police say

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sanford police are investigating after one man was killed and another person was injured during a shooting inside an apartment overnight.Police said they responded to WestRidge Apartments in the 2000 block of Pathway Drive and found two victims inside apartment F just after 3 a.m.Eric Andre Thompson, 29, of Sanford, was found dead with a gunshot wound.Jessie Yvonne Ray, 22, of Sanford, was found with a gunshot wound and was airlifted to UNC Hospitals for treatment.This case is currently under investigation.Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Sanford Police Department at 919-777-1051.