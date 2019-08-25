deadly shooting

1 killed, 1 injured in Sanford apartment shooting, police say

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sanford police are investigating after one man was killed and another person was injured during a shooting inside an apartment overnight.

Police said they responded to WestRidge Apartments in the 2000 block of Pathway Drive and found two victims inside apartment F just after 3 a.m.

Eric Andre Thompson, 29, of Sanford, was found dead with a gunshot wound.

Jessie Yvonne Ray, 22, of Sanford, was found with a gunshot wound and was airlifted to UNC Hospitals for treatment.

This case is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Sanford Police Department at 919-777-1051.
