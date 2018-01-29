1 killed in 'accidental' Fayetteville house fire

1 killed in Fayetteville house fire (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --
Authorities are investigating the cause a Fayetteville house fire that claimed the life of one person.

Fire officials said the flames broke out just after 8:45 Sunday night in a home near Pecan Drive.

When firefighters arrived, bystanders told crews someone may still be inside of the residence.

Officials entered the home and located a person inside.

They were removed, treated by firefighters, and transported to Cape Fear Valley Hospital in critical condition.

Upon arrival, the person had succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead.

Their identity has not yet been released.

A full fire investigation is being conducted by Fayetteville Fire and Emergency Management; authorities believe the fire was accidental.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal firehouse fireperson killedfayetteville newsFayettevilleFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Show More
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
More News