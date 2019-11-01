One man dead in Halloween night shooting in Fayetteville, police investigating

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. when Fayetteville Police arrived at the scene they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical responders arrived at the scene where they said the man had died.
Police have not released the name of the victim at this time.
#BREAKING: @FayettevillePD actively investigating a homicide in the 500 block of School Street. More details to come on #ABC11. pic.twitter.com/61UPuDX0f3— Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) November 1, 2019
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 824-9539 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.
ABC11 is working to learn more, stay tuned for updates.