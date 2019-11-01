One man dead in Halloween night shooting in Fayetteville, police investigating

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are actively investigating after a man was shot dead in Fayetteville on Halloween night.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. when Fayetteville Police arrived at the scene they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical responders arrived at the scene where they said the man had died.

Police have not released the name of the victim at this time.



Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 824-9539 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.

ABC11 is working to learn more, stay tuned for updates.
