1 seriously injured in Raleigh apartment fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was injured in an early morning accidental apartment fire Saturday.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Red Clay Drive Saturday morning, according to Raleigh Fire Department.

13 units responded with around 40 firefighters at the scene.

One apartment was on fire, two other apartments were affected with three to six displaced.

It took firefighters 18 minutes to get under control.

One person was transported with smoke inhalation.
