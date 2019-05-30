10-month-old dies at Raleigh daycare after choking on pine cone

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after they said a 10-month-old baby choked to death on a pine cone.

Authorities said it happened just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the A Hug A Day Daycare, which is run out of a home on Adcox Place.

The baby's death was ruled accidental.

One of the baby's family members told ABC11 on Facebook, "This baby had a piece of pine cone in his mouth and it blocked his air passage."

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
