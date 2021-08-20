WATCH
LIVE
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
North Carolina
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Entertainment
Weather
LOCALISH
Sports
Politics
Health and Coronavirus
Science Club
Sweepstakes
Station Info
About ABC11
Contact Us
Send us your photos & videos
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
High school football returns with the Game of the Week
WTVD
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
High school football returns with the Game of the Week
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
sports
raleigh
high school football
game of the week
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Full FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine is 'imminent': Official
As violence surges in Durham, DPD tries to fill dozens of vacancies
83 percent of Wake County now under a mask mandate
Homeowners forced to wait months for appliance repairs
LATEST: Hopscotch Fest to require vaccination or negative COVID test
Biden's pledge to Americans in Kabul: 'We will get you home'
Show More
Man who claimed to have bomb near US Capitol held in jail
Tropical Storm Henri likely to become hurricane off NC coast
Fayetteville high school marching band cultivates HBCU drum majors
Kiwi, mini therapy horse from Raleigh, stars in feature film
GM extends recall to cover all Chevy Bolts due to fire risk
More TOP STORIES News