11-year-old Fayetteville boy hailed as hero after saving family from burning home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sometimes heroes don't know they've earned the title until it's all over."I was washing up and heard beep beep beep. My mom was like, 'Get out the shower. It's a fire! It's a fire!'" said 11-year-old Jackson McRae who was home with his brother and mother. Jackson's mother was cooking dinner when flames started coming from the oven.."I wasn't really panicking, but at the same time, I was," Jackson said as he held a fire hydrant. "I didn't want my stuff burned up so I started shaking it (fire hydrant) and pushed the lever up."According to fire officials, the fire broke out at a duplex along the 6300 Marykirk Drive on Monday night."I was thinking I have to make sure everybody is out. Even our neighbors... mom said 'go get them. She has a little kid-- like a little baby,'" said McRae.Jackson told ABC11 his quick-thinking was all thanks to firefighters who taught his class fire safety tips a few years back."When I put it out, I was like yeah, I'm the man," said McRae. "I was hyping myself up and stuff like that."The Fayetteville Fire Department is planning to recognize McRae for his heroic efforts. He's going to receive a letter of recognition and a chief's coin.