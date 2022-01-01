Thousands attend First Night Raleigh to ring in the new year

The early celebration in downtown Raleigh! pic.twitter.com/ksU3rnvi0I — Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) January 1, 2022

The 7 o’clock fireworks and acorn drop for kids at First Night in our downtown Raleigh neighborhood.

Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/yPCIA51aR3 — Steve Daniels (@DanielsABC11) January 1, 2022

Some places will not be benefiting from the #NewYearsEve2022 bump. @GarlandRaleigh was planning to be open tonight for a busy service but had to shut down cuz of a #COVID19 exposure. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/mBwsIXyk0Q — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) January 1, 2022

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=11412558" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bars and restaurants prep for a big night in downtown Raleigh as New Year's Eve festivities return. Josh Chapin reports.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thousands packed Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh as the First Night celebration for New Year's Eve returned after pausing in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.There were several firsts for the celebration including being moved completely outdoors as cases of coronavirus surge with the Omicron variant.Visitors ages 6 and older were required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from an official testing site within 48 hours."I feel safe," said Knightdale resident Tralene Williams, who attended First Night Raleigh. "I mean, I have my mask, but, I'm outdoors so it's all good to me."First Night Raleigh is a tradition for thousands happy to have it back in the Capital City to end 2021. For many visitors in town for the holidays, it is a new memory they were happy to see for the first time in Raleigh."Me and my wife came down from New York," said Richard Hines, who is visiting his daughter in North Carolina. "It's really, really beautiful. I really appreciate this."