12-year-old boy dies after fall at North Carolina trampoline park

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- A 12-year-old boy died after falling at a trampoline park in Gaston County.
According to WSOC, the incident happened while the boy was climbing a rock wall at the Altitude Trampoline Park on Wednesday night.
The child was airlifted to Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte for treatment of "potential brain injuries." He later died from those injuries.
In a 911 call, a woman, who claimed to be the boy's mother, said he was unconscious after the fall.
When crews arrived, witnesses said the boy couldn't move and was barely breathing.
WSOC anchor Allison Latos found out both North Carolina and South Carolina do not inspect and regulate trampoline parks.
Lawmakers told Allison they would look into changing that, and the International Association of Trampoline Parks said starting next year, those parks must get third-party inspections to become members.
The company has closed the attraction while an investigation is underway.
