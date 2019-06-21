12-year-old boy dies after fall at North Carolina trampoline park

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- A 12-year-old boy died after falling at a trampoline park in Gaston County.

According to WSOC, the incident happened while the boy was climbing a rock wall at the Altitude Trampoline Park on Wednesday night.

The child was airlifted to Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte for treatment of "potential brain injuries." He later died from those injuries.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

In a 911 call, a woman, who claimed to be the boy's mother, said he was unconscious after the fall.

When crews arrived, witnesses said the boy couldn't move and was barely breathing.

WSOC anchor Allison Latos found out both North Carolina and South Carolina do not inspect and regulate trampoline parks.

Lawmakers told Allison they would look into changing that, and the International Association of Trampoline Parks said starting next year, those parks must get third-party inspections to become members.

The company has closed the attraction while an investigation is underway.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncchild injurednorth carolina news
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Part of Wade Avenue flooded due to water main break
Major new shopping district planned for southwest Durham
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Friday, June 21
Nash County soldier's remains return from North Korea
Durham man faces 56 counts of sexual exploitation of minor
Why interactive driving range company Drive Shack picked Raleigh
Barry Manilow cuts $100K check for NC high school band
Show More
New test reveals which cellphone network is fastest
Trump calls off Iranian strikes, ratcheting down tension
'I felt like I was going to die': Atlanta woman talks getting sick in DR
Dairy Queen offering free ice cream to start off summer
Beware of stingrays at Myrtle Beach, fire department warns
More TOP STORIES News