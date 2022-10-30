Driver found with gunshot after Cary police respond to car crash

Police in Cary are investigating starting investigating crash that also turned into a shooting investigation.

The investigation started after Cary officers responded to a crash around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at O'Kelly Chapel and Parkside Main.

While investigating the accident, officers noticed the driver had a gunshot wound. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No condition information was given on the driver.

Police are still investigating and are not releasing the victim's name at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information related to this incident to please contact the Cary Police non-emergency number (919) 469-4012.

