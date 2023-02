Kevin Weekes' lasting legacy on and off the ice

Former Carolina Hurricanes goalie Kevin Weekes talks about his time in Carolina and returning for the Stadium Series.

Kevin Weekes helped the Carolina Hurricanes to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2002.

Two decades later his legacy remains strong in the Hurricanes organization and in all of the NHL. He spoke with ABC11 ahead of the NHL Stadium Series game about the importance of diversity and inclusion in hockey.