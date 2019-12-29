13-year-old girl killed, 2 juveniles hurt in Concord Mills Mall parking lot shooting, police say

CONCORD, N.C. -- Police are investigating after a 13-year-old girl was killed and two boys under age 16 were hurt in a shooting at Concord Mills Mall Saturday night.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the parking lot of Dave and Busters, according to WSOC.

On arrival, the teenage girl was pronounced dead and two young boys were taken to the hospital.

Concord EMS said the two boys taken to the hospital were in stable condition.

Concord Police said it was not an active shooter situation but are still investigating.



Concord police said initial reports indicate the shooting started as a fight in the Dave and Buster's parking lot. They have not said if any arrests have been made or released possible suspect information.

Authorities said they are investigating the possibility the shooting is connected to a deadly shooting Saturday evening in a Concord neighborhood.
