Raleigh Police investigate after teen shot on Cooper Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating after a teen was shot Monday evening.

Officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 7:12 p.m. in the 700 block of Cooper Road. They found a 15-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds.

Multiple bullet holes could be seen in a white van in the driveway of the home. Police said the shooting did not appear to be random.

The teen was taken to WakeMed for treatment. Raleigh Police said he was in serious condition.

Police originally said the shooting victim was an adult but clarified his age upon further investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
