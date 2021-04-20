Two arrested in Rhode Island accused of killing 15-year-old Harnett County boy

Dalton Davis was shot and killed April 12 in the 100 block of Cimarron Drive in Spring Lake.
Tommy Jackson, 23 of Sanford, and Jesse Richardson, 26 of Fayetteville, were both charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Teen boy shot, killed at Harnett County home Monday morning
They were taken into custody Saturday in Rhode Island with the assistance of the Middletown Police Department, Newport Police Department and Rhode Island State Police.
Jackson and Richardson were armed with a handgun and were driving a stolen vehicle at the time.
Both men will be extradited to Harnett County.