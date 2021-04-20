Two arrested in Rhode Island accused of killing 15-year-old Harnett County boy

EMBED <>More Videos

Two arrested in Rhode Island in death of Harnett County boy, 15

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men have been taken into custody in connection to the killing of a 15-year-old Harnett County boy.

Dalton Davis was shot and killed April 12 in the 100 block of Cimarron Drive in Spring Lake.

EMBED More News Videos

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday morning, according to Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats.



Tommy Jackson, 23 of Sanford, and Jesse Richardson, 26 of Fayetteville, were both charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Teen boy shot, killed at Harnett County home Monday morning

They were taken into custody Saturday in Rhode Island with the assistance of the Middletown Police Department, Newport Police Department and Rhode Island State Police.

Jackson and Richardson were armed with a handgun and were driving a stolen vehicle at the time.

Both men will be extradited to Harnett County.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncspring lakerhode islandharnett countyarrestfatal shootingchild deathchild killedchild shot
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tent city pops up in Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
Storms bring flash flooding, landslides to western North Carolina
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
Raleigh, Wake County set to discuss non-discrimination ordinance
Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
Show More
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
More TOP STORIES News