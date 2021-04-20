Two arrested in Rhode Island accused of killing 15-year-old Harnett County boy

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=10509902" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday morning, according to Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats.

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men have been taken into custody in connection to the killing of a 15-year-old Harnett County boy.Dalton Davis was shot and killed April 12 in the 100 block of Cimarron Drive in Spring Lake.Tommy Jackson, 23 of Sanford, and Jesse Richardson, 26 of Fayetteville, were both charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.They were taken into custody Saturday in Rhode Island with the assistance of the Middletown Police Department, Newport Police Department and Rhode Island State Police.Jackson and Richardson were armed with a handgun and were driving a stolen vehicle at the time.Both men will be extradited to Harnett County.