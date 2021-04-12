Teen boy shot, killed at Harnett County home Monday morning

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday morning, according to Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats.Deputies roped off the home on Cimarron Drive with crime scene tape around 2:30 a.m.Coats said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident that poses no larger threat to the public. He said his department is looking for a suspect, but he did not release any details about that suspect.The identity of the 15-year-old has also not been released at this time.Stay with ABC11 as we work to uncover more information about this case.