15-year-old dies from injuries in Johnston County crash that killed grandmother

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- An impaired driver is being blamed for a crash in Johnston County over the weekend that left a grandmother and teenager dead.

The newly-crowned Miss Garner Outstanding Teen -- Hailey Wagner -- was one of the teens who was injured, as was her 14-year-old brother.

Another 15-year-old, Ethan Michael Handley, has died from his injuries.

Hailey Wagner and her brother both have severe neck and spinal injuries. They are stable.

According to arrest warrants, alcohol and speed caused Felix Antonio Juarez-Antunez, 34, to crash near the intersection of M. Durwood Stephenson Highway and Wilsons Mills Road on Sunday night.

The driver of the other car, Regan Wagner of Selma, was killed. She was Hailey's grandmother.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating.

Juarez-Antunez was booked on a $350,000 bond.
