teen killed

17-year-old boy killed in Fayetteville shooting, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was killed in a Sunday evening shooting.

Police responded to a shooting along the 6500 block of Amanda Circle near Strickland Bridge Road just before 6:30 p.m. On arrival, officers found a teen suffering from gunshot wounds.


The teen was taken to a local hospital with injuries where he later died from injuries. Police said they will not reveal the identity of the teen.

An on-site officer said witnesses saw two vehicles arrive at the house and both left after the shooting.

An ABC11 breaking news crew counted 11 evidence markers at the scene.

Police do not believe the incident to be random. There is no word on a shooting suspect(s) at this time.


Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 824-9539 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevilledeadly shootingfatal shootingshootingteen killedfayetteville news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEEN KILLED
17-year-old found shot dead in Rocky Mount
Raleigh teachers react to death of former student killed in Greensboro
Mom mourns NC A&T student from Raleigh killed in Greensboro
Durham officials promise to keep fighting gun violence after teen's death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIST: Central NC hospitals to receive 1st shipment of Pfizer vaccine
Wake School Board meeting to discuss potential return to online learning
US government agencies hacked; Russia possible culprit
White House staffers to receive COVID-19 vaccine ahead of general public
Vandals hit Black churches during weekend pro-Trump rallies
CDC officially allows COVID vaccine to be administered in US
LATEST: NC reports 6,819 cases in 2nd highest single-day jump
Show More
LIST: Holiday light displays in Raleigh, Durham and Fayetteville
Master spy writer John le Carre dies at 89
30 retailers, restaurant chains that filed for bankruptcy in 2020
COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic US effort
What we know about Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
More TOP STORIES News