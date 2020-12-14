17-year-old boy killed in Fayetteville shooting, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was killed in a Sunday evening shooting.Police responded to a shooting along the 6500 block of Amanda Circle near Strickland Bridge Road just before 6:30 p.m. On arrival, officers found a teen suffering from gunshot wounds.The teen was taken to a local hospital with injuries where he later died from injuries. Police said they will not reveal the identity of the teen.An on-site officer said witnesses saw two vehicles arrive at the house and both left after the shooting.An ABC11 breaking news crew counted 11 evidence markers at the scene.Police do not believe the incident to be random. There is no word on a shooting suspect(s) at this time.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 824-9539 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.