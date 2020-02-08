18 charged with soliciting prostitution in Durham, sheriff's office says

21-year-old Brandon Eugene Williams of Wake Forest

43-year-old Tyrese Roger Pledger of Columbia NC

55-year-old David John Griffin of Broadway

58-year-old Ronnie Eugene Knight of Sanford

33-year-old Raul Sanchez-Viniegra of Durham

42-year-old Moses Romero Luna of Durham

62-year-old Thomaskutty Mathal of Cary

49-year-old Suresh Reddy Male of Cary

60-year-old Russell William Cramer of Holly Springs

51-year-old Troy Wilburn Smith of Cary -- also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

50-year-old Dean Anthony Wayne of Fuquay-Varina

64-year-old John James Streicher of Durham

33-year-old Raul Aguilar Fernandez of Raleigh

30-year-old Sergio Lagunes Cruz of Durham

40-year-old Jose Manual Garcia of Durham

21-year-old Elias Jose Rivera of Durham

32-year-old Angel Solis Hernandez of Cary

28-year-old Trevor James Harris of Richlands, NC -- additional charges pending

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Eighteen people were arrested and charged with soliciting prostitution in an anti-human-trafficking operation run by the Durham County Sheriff's Office at a hotel Thursday. The sheriff's office said this was the largest number of arrests in a single day for this crime.Deputies in the Anti-Crime and Narcotics Unit teamed up with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to make the arrests.The sheriff's office also said investigators took an Xbox 360 with games, methamphetamine and cash given in exchange for agreed-upon services.The people charged are:According to the Durham County Sheriff's Office, the agencies are trying to deter human trafficking by targeting those who solicit prostitution. They hope this targeted action will lower the chances of women and other human trafficking victims being exploited.