18-year-old found dead inside car in Durham identified

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man who was found shot dead in his car Monday morning has been identified.Durham Police Department said officers received a call about a body in a car around 7 a.m.The car was located at Kirby Street and Chowan Avenue.When first responders arrived, they confirmed that the man was dead and had been shot.He was identified Tuesday as 18-year-old Joshua Garner.Investigators are looking into the death as a homicide."This kind of thing doesn't happen in this neighborhood," Anita Brake said.Brake first noticed the scene while on her morning walk. She said a neighbor told her she heard about five shots earlier in the morning.Brake hopes investigators are able to reveal what happened in her neighborhood and capture the person responsible for the violence."You can't monitor everybody. Durham is a pretty safe city. I've been here all my life, and it's a pretty safe city to live in," Brake said.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Brinkley at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29322 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.