Coronavirus

Police arrest Texas teen accused of threatening to spread COVID-19

CARROLLTON, Texas -- Police have arrested a north Texas teenager who is accused of claiming to have COVID-19 and threatening to "willfully" spread the virus.

According to police in Carrollton, 18-year-old Lorraine Maradiaga was arrested early Tuesday morning after arranging for her surrender.

She was charged with terroristic threat, a third-degree felony.

Police said Maradiaga made a series of social media videos in which she purported to be intentionally spreading coronavirus.

Since her arrest, police said she stated being COVID-19 negative. Police still have not obtained proof whether she tested positive at all.

Her bond was set at $20,000. Under the condition of her bond, Maradiaga was ordered to quarantine for 21 days upon her release.
