18-year-old shot and killed in Raleigh overnight was Sanderson High School basketball star

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The 18-year-old who was shot and killed in Raleigh overnight was a former star basketball player at Sanderson High School and had committed to continue his career at Vance-Greenville Community College.

The shooting happened just before midnight.

Desmond Myles Jenkins, 18, was found with a gunshot would in the 9400 block of Prince George Lane.

He was taken to WakeMed where he was later pronounced dead.

Vance-Greenville coach Gregory Ackles said Jenkins was a great kid.

"He was an incoming freshman who agreed to come play for us back in the winter. Even though I only knew him for a short time, I can tell he was very passionate about life and basketball," he said. "It's just ridiculous that another young person was taken away too soon from his family and friends."

Sanderson coach Brian Shaffer tweeted Saturday that he "will always remember the pride (Jenkins) had and his love for Sanderson. He truly was a great human being."



Homicide detectives are seeking information regarding a black Chevrolet Avalanche with chrome rims -- which was seen in the area. The car may have a star decal in the right window.
Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
