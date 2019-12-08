armed robbery

19-year-old charged in string of Raleigh armed robberies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police said a 19-year-old man was charged in connection with a string of armed robberies on Lake Wheeler Road including a Citgo gas station and Dollar Tree store.

Johnathon Cicero McGraw was charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon and masked public appearance.

Johnathon McGraw



Officers were dispatched to Lake Wheeler Road around 5:30 Saturday

Authorities said they have a suspect in custody after a string of robberies in Raleigh on Saturday afternoon.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to investigate a string of incidents along Lake Wheeler Road.

Police said a suspect tried to rob a Dollar Tree along the 2700 block at knifepoint and attempted to rob a Citgo Gas Station in the 2600 block on the same road.

According to officials, the suspect allegedly produced a knife during the robbery of the Dollar Tree and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

There were no injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighattempted robberyrobberygas stationcustodyarmed robberydollar store
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARMED ROBBERY
Police seeking 2 suspects after armed robbery at Durham Subway
Police seeking 4 suspects after armed bank robbery in Raleigh
Fort Bragg soldier saves man shot during robbery
2 men facing charges after Circle K armed robbery in Durham
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Raleigh
Two-county high-speed chase ends in crash, deputies say
Live grenade found in dresser donated to Durham Habitat ReStore
No more ankle bracelets for murder suspects in Charlotte
Daughter-in-law charged after woman found dead in Fayetteville home
Police seeking 2 suspects after armed robbery at Durham Subway
NYPD: Razor blade inside officer's sandwich was accidental
Show More
Pensacola base shooter watched shooting videos before attack
Fear in SE Raleigh over 'hit list' targeting gang trial witnesses
Woman punches mountain lion that killed her dog
Raleigh Police share holiday shopping safety tips
Man killed in Brier Creek beating remembered as a gentle soul
More TOP STORIES News