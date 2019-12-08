19-year-old charged in string of Raleigh armed robberies

Johnathon Cicero McGraw was charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon and masked public appearance.
Officers were dispatched to Lake Wheeler Road around 5:30 Saturday
Authorities said they have a suspect in custody after a string of robberies in Raleigh on Saturday afternoon.
Around 5:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to investigate a string of incidents along Lake Wheeler Road.
Police said a suspect tried to rob a Dollar Tree along the 2700 block at knifepoint and attempted to rob a Citgo Gas Station in the 2600 block on the same road.
According to officials, the suspect allegedly produced a knife during the robbery of the Dollar Tree and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.
There were no injuries.