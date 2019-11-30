19,000 chickens die in Moore County farm fire

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An electrical fire is blamed for the deaths of 19,000 chickens in Moore County.

The fire happened just after 9:30 on Thanksgiving night at Watts Auman Farm.

Once firefighters arrived, they found one of the chicken houses on fire.

The farm had about 40,000 chickens and works with Perdue Farms, a giant chicken processing company.

Luckily, the other chicken house didn't catch on fire.

Perdue told ABC11 that the surviving chickens are being examined to make sure they weren't injured by smoke inhalation.
