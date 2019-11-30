19,000 chickens die in Moore County farm fire

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An electrical fire is blamed for the deaths of 19,000 chickens in Moore County.The fire happened just after 9:30 on Thanksgiving night at Watts Auman Farm.Once firefighters arrived, they found one of the chicken houses on fire.The farm had about 40,000 chickens and works with Perdue Farms, a giant chicken processing company.Luckily, the other chicken house didn't catch on fire.Perdue told ABC11 that the surviving chickens are being examined to make sure they weren't injured by smoke inhalation.