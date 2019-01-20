SHOOTING

2 charged after Raleigh shooting near Sedgewick Drive

EMBED </>More Videos

Shooting near Sedgewick Drive leaves one injured

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Two men have been charged in connection with a shooting Saturday night in Raleigh near Sedgewick Drive.

It happened around 10:50 p.m.

Officials said Dawudkasiim Thompson, 39, and Victor Kenneth Glover Jr., 29, were charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The victim was transported with what authorities believe to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

This video is from a previous update.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingwake county newsWake CountyRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOOTING
Woman hospitalized, suspect still on scene after Johnston Co. shooting
Man accused of killing wife outside church found dead
Police: Upset IHOP customer shoots 2 employees, killing 1
No charges for Fayetteville resident who shot would-be robber
More shooting
Top Stories
Polar vortex to drop Raleigh temperatures from the 60s into teens
Lunar eclipse: How to see the super blood wolf moon Sunday night
Native American elder taunted by Ky. high schoolers speaks out
President Trump makes major announcement regarding government shutdown
Fayetteville cat stuck in tree for 6 days, caretaker says
Woman hospitalized, suspect still on scene after Johnston Co. shooting
Puppy born with upside down paws undergoes surgery
17-year-old Hoke Co. student fatally shot while walking home from party
Show More
LIST OF EVENTS: Celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Eight-year-old scientist inspires students in Cary
Boo the Pomeranian dies of broken heart, owners say
US pairs figure skating champion commits suicide at 33
Boys in 'MAGA' hats mock indigenous elder in DC: VIDEO
More News