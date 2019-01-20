2 charged after Raleigh shooting near Sedgewick Drive

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --Two men have been charged in connection with a shooting Saturday night in Raleigh near Sedgewick Drive.
It happened around 10:50 p.m.
Officials said Dawudkasiim Thompson, 39, and Victor Kenneth Glover Jr., 29, were charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
The victim was transported with what authorities believe to be non-life-threatening injuries.
This video is from a previous update.