body found

2 arrested in case of missing pregnant woman's body found stuffed in bag near Neuse River

RALEIGH -- A couple was arrested Wednesday evening and charged in the murder of a missing 28-year-old pregnant woman.

Wake County Sheriff's Office identified Thomas Clayton Johnson, 37, and Emmalei Trevathan, 24, as the two people responsible for the death of Brittany Samone Smith.

Thomas Clayton Johnson, 37, and Emmalei Trevathan, 24 (Wake County Sheriff's Office)



Smith's family said they last saw her alive on February 4 in Wendell.

Then on February 8 they feared the worst when investigators informed them a body had been found stuffed in a suitcase near Neuse River Trail. The State Medical Examiner later determined that body did belong to Smith.

WATCH | Wake County sheriff provides update on missing pregnant woman case

EMBED More News Videos

Wake County sheriff provides update on missing pregnant woman case



Investigators then arrested Johnson and Trevathan during a traffic stop in Raleigh. They're both charged with murder, murder of an unborn child and concealment of a body.

The couple is currently being held at the Wake County Detention Center as they await the first court appearances, which have not been scheduled at this time.

Investigators are still working to determine the motive behind the homicide, anyone with information is asked to contact the Wake County Sheriff's Department at (919) 856-6911.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighwendellwake countyarrestwake county newsmissing womanbody foundpregnant woman
BODY FOUND
Body recovered from Moore County rock quarry; 2 charged
Wake sheriff opens homicide case after body found near Neuse River
2 arrested in homicide investigation at Moore County rock quarry
Slain Raleigh man remembered on what would have been his 40th birthday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UPS driver killed in downtown Raleigh shooting; suspect in custody
Teachers will be eligible for vaccine in late February, Cooper announces
Chance for freezing rain Thursday into Friday
Wake high school students set to return to classrooms next week
Former NFL star leaves $37.5 million contract to run farm in NC
Juvenile charged in January shooting of 15-year-old in Raleigh
Sanitation workers' quick thinking praised in kidnapping rescue
Show More
Larry Flynt, porn publisher and free speech activist, dies at 78
LATEST: ECU postpones 2 basketball games after positive test
Why school reopening guidance for K-5 students differs from others in NC
Expect furniture delays as sales spike during pandemic
NC State researchers developing index for ethically-made clothes
More TOP STORIES News