2 dead in Fayetteville house fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Fayetteville police are investigating after they say two people were killed in a house fire.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Two people died Friday in a Fayetteville house fire.

The Fayetteville Fire Department responded to a house fire at 7 p.m. in the 2700 block of Lake Club Drive.

The first unit to arrive in the Briarwood Hills subdivision saw heavy fire showing from the roof of the home.



Because of the weather and fire conditions, the fire department had to first get the fire under control.

Once the fire was controlled, crews found two people dead inside the home.

Fayetteville firefighters are investigating the cause. Police and the SBI are also investigating.

One firefighter was transported to CFVMC with minor injuries.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firedeath investigationFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Continuing coverage as Florence drenches Carolinas
Mother and baby among victims of deadly Tropical Storm Florence
What to expect in Wake County as Tropical Storm Florence moves through the Triangle
More than 773,000 without power after Florence strikes NC
Curfews, bus service, trash pickup schedules - what you need to know after Florence
Hurricane Florence: How to get help during the storm
Hurricane Florence: How you can help the victims
Dogs, cats need rescuing from Carteret County Humane Society due to Florence flooding
Show More
Fayetteville airport closes after power failure
North Carolina TV station evacuates because of rising water
WATCH: Dogs rescued in Jacksonville during Hurricane Florence
Hundreds of rescues are happening as a result of Hurricane Florence
Hurricane Florence causes significant damage in Jacksonville
More News