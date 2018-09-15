2 dead in Fayetteville house fire

NOW: house fire kills two on Lake Club drive. Fire officials say strong winds prevented them from entering the home quickly. Cause of the fire unknown. #NCwx #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/MfVnrYIdg7 — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) September 15, 2018

Two people died Friday in a Fayetteville house fire.The Fayetteville Fire Department responded to a house fire at 7 p.m. in the 2700 block of Lake Club Drive.The first unit to arrive in the Briarwood Hills subdivision saw heavy fire showing from the roof of the home.Because of the weather and fire conditions, the fire department had to first get the fire under control.Once the fire was controlled, crews found two people dead inside the home.Fayetteville firefighters are investigating the cause. Police and the SBI are also investigating.One firefighter was transported to CFVMC with minor injuries.