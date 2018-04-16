2 Durham teens charged in Fuquay-Varina auto business crimes

Fuquay-Varina Police, working with the Wake County Sheriff's Office, arrested two people in connection with break-ins at local automotive businesses.Jermain Alvin Reed, 17, and Rahkiyah Imani Davis, 18, were arrested Saturday in the commercial breaking and entering cases involving the larceny of motor vehicles at Inline Auto Sales at 2900 N. Main St., Fuquay-Varina and Wholesale Motors at 1211 N. Main Street, Fuquay-Varina.Police said the crimes happened between April 12 and April 14.Reed, 17, of Durham, was charged with possession of stolen motor vehicle, felony larceny of motor vehicle, felony conspiracy, felony breaking and entering, misdemeanor attempted breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering.He was taken to the Wake County Detention Center and given a $20,000 secured bond.Davis, 18, of Durham, was charged with felony possession of stolen motor vehicle, felony conspiracy and misdemeanor attempted breaking and entering.She was also taken to the Wake County Detention Facility and was given a $6,000 secured bond.