2 East Carolina University students killed in car accident; 2 seriously injured

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two East Carolina University students have died and two others are in the hospital following a car accident in South Carolina Friday afternoon, school officials said.ECU officials said four students were involved in a car crash in South Carolina Friday afternoon.All four students are members of ECU's fraternity and sorority community, according to the university.The university says additional information will be available in the coming days."There are no words to express the amount of sadness we are feeling today," said Chancellor Cecil Staton. "This is truly devastating news, and we ask that all Pirates come together and join me in holding these students and their families deeply in our hearts and prayers during this unspeakable time.""The full breadth of our staff and resources will be available to the students, faculty and staff on our campus," said Dr. Virginia Hardy, vice chancellor for student affairs. "We will have crisis counselors as well as members of the Dean of Students Office, the Division of Student Affairs and ECU's entire community ready to assist our students through this tragic time."Crisis counseling services will be available all next week to students by visiting the ECU Center for Counseling and Student Development in Umstead Hall. For anyone needing to speak to a counselor this weekend, contact 252-328-6661 and select option "2" to speak with a crisis counselor.