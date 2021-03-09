Johnston County fire truck rolls over while responding to Zebulon fire; 2 firefighters hurt

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two firefighters are hurt after a fire truck rolled over while responding to a Zebulon fire.Sources told ABC11 a Corinth/Holders Volunteer Fire Department truck rolled over responding to a fire happening the 1300 block of Carroll Heights Road and two firefighters were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.The crash happened on Highway 96 just north of Highway 231, officials said.Officials said Highway 231 is closed in both directions near NC-96 and is expected to reopen around 10:30 p.m.This is developing. Please check back for updates.