2 killed, 10 hospitalized after van crashes on I-95 in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were killed and 10 others were sent to the hospital when a van crashed on I-95 in Cumberland County Saturday night.ABC11 crews said it happened around 9:30 p.m. on I-95 near the 68 mile mark.The passenger van had 14 people inside, according to Highway Patrol.The group was heading back to the New York/New Jersey area, Highway Patrol told ABC11 crews on the scene.The injured passengers were taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital, Betsy Johnson Regional Hospital and WakeMed.North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.