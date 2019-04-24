2 men break into Kappa Delta sorority house at NC State, steal snacks

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- NC State University police are investigating after officers said two college-aged men went into the Kappa Delta sorority house, stole snacks and ran out.

Faith Rickerts, who lives in the Kappa Delta house, said she heard someone enter the door code and come into the house on Tuesday night.

After the incident was reported, campus officials sent out a Wolf Alert just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

It stated that the two men wearing shorts and t-shirts went into the house and stole several snack items.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Rickerts said it was their house mom who confronted the boys. They took off running and would not stop when she asked them to.

Campus police are reminding all students to keep windows and doors locked and to never let anyone into the house unless they know them.

Depsite the incident, Rickerts said she isn't too concerned.

"I'm actually not (worried), as weird as that sounds. I know that is was probably just a fluke. It was probably just some boys that were bored and hungry and it's probably not a very real threat. But it is still kind of unnerving knowing that someone was in our house while we were sleeping."

It's still unclear if the two men were affiliated with NC State. Rickerts said she does expect them to change the code that opens the sorority house door.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleightheftcrimebreak innc stateraleigh news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News