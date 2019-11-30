Two men facing charges after Circle K armed robbery in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men are facing charges after a Saturday morning armed robbery of a Circle K in Durham.It happened at the 2500 block of NC 55 Highway shortly after 9 a.m.Durham police said a man entered the store, leaned over the counter, put his hand in his pocket as if he had a weapon and demanded money. He then left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and met a second man in the parking lot and took off toward Riddle Road.Police searched the surrounding area and later arrested the two men along 1300 block fo Riddle Road.The Durham Police Department said both Michael Weaver, 31 and Solomon Owens, 20 were charged with resisting a public officer. Weaver was also charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. Owens also faces multiple charges including: possession of stolen goods, aiding and abetting robbery with a dangerous weapon.