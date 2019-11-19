2 more suspects charged with murder in death of 9-year-old Z'Yon Person in Durham

On Monday, a grand jury issued indictments against 21-year-old Dival Magwood and 27-year-old Derrick Lamont Dixon for first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury, five counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property causing serious injury and three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle/residence.
The charges are in connection with the death of 9-year-old Z'Yon Person, who was killed by gunfire in August while he and family members were on the way to Pelican's SnoBalls to get snow cones,
Magwood and Dixon are in federal custody on unrelated charges.
In October, Antonio Davenport, 24, was charged with murder in Z'yon's death.
Z'Yon was killed and an 8-year-old was hurt in the shooting near Duke Street and Leon Street the night of Sunday, August 18.
Davenport is charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, five counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property causing serious injury and three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle/residence.
The investigation is still active and ongoing.
NOTE: Video above is from a previous story and will be updated.
