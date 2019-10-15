Durham man charged in shooting of 9-year-old Z'Yon Person who was killed in August on the way to get snow cones with family

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 9-year-old boy back in August.
Antonio Davenport, 24, was charged Tuesday morning at the Durham County Jail in the murder of Z'Yon Person. Davenport was being held in the jail on charges from a prior domestic violence offense.
Z'Yon was killed and an 8-year-old was hurt in the shooting near Duke Street and Leon Street the night of Sunday, Aug. 18. Person was one of five children in a car on the way to Pelican's SnoBalls to get snow cones, his family told ABC11.
Davenport is charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, five counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property causing serious injury and three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle/residence.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
