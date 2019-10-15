crime

Durham man charged in shooting of 9-year-old Z'Yon Person who was killed in August on the way to get snow cones with family

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 9-year-old boy back in August.

Antonio Davenport, 24, was charged Tuesday morning at the Durham County Jail in the murder of Z'Yon Person. Davenport was being held in the jail on charges from a prior domestic violence offense.

Z'Yon was killed and an 8-year-old was hurt in the shooting near Duke Street and Leon Street the night of Sunday, Aug. 18. Person was one of five children in a car on the way to Pelican's SnoBalls to get snow cones, his family told ABC11.

Davenport is charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, five counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property causing serious injury and three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle/residence.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

RELATED STORIES:
9-year-old shot, killed in car on the way to get snow cone
Durham mayor calls 9-year-old boy's shooting death an 'unspeakable tragedy,' talks gun control
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamcrime
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Cuba Gooding Jr. facing 2 new counts of forcible touching
Robeson County deputies investigating body found in wooded area
Driver flees after hitting, killing man in Fayetteville
Johnston County farmer says more than $1,200 worth of hemp stolen from field
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Two fires at Durham car wash caused by arson
NC nursing home 'fight club' leads to arrest of 3
65 years ago, Hurricane Hazel crushed the Carolinas
Mom gets 6 years in prison for faking son's illnesses
The 411: Zoe Kravitz to star as Catwoman in 'The Batman'
JCPenney hiring more than 650 across NC
Durham 3-year-old with lemonade business awarded for service
Show More
Carolina Hurricanes auctioning off Backstreet Boys' jerseys
Firefighters get nails painted at car crash
Baby safe after being taken in car left outside Fayetteville store
Tied election comes down to coin flip
Best tip on saving for college? Start right now
More TOP STORIES News