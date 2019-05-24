2 people attacked by pit bull in Raleigh, charges pending against owner

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are investigating after they say a pit bull viciously attacked two people in Raleigh on Thursday night.Around 7:30 p.m., the Wake County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an animal attack on Kyle Drive in Northeast Raleigh.When they arrived, they found 41-year-old Rodriguez Battle on the floor being mauled by a dog and screaming for help.Deputies said they fired one round and killed the pit bull.Officials also found Christy Beasley locked inside the bathroom hiding. She had also been attacked by the dog but was not hurt as badly as Battle, according to authorities.Investigators believe Battle was trying to protect her from the animal.Both victims were transported to WakeMed. Battle is in stable condition.Deputies and the CCBI spent hours talking to witnesses and collecting evidence.They also interviewed Battle's cousin.Investigators said the pit bull belonged the cousin and he could face criminal charges as the investigation continues.