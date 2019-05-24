2 people attacked by pit bull in Raleigh, charges pending against owner

By
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are investigating after they say a pit bull viciously attacked two people in Raleigh on Thursday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., the Wake County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an animal attack on Kyle Drive in Northeast Raleigh.

When they arrived, they found 41-year-old Rodriguez Battle on the floor being mauled by a dog and screaming for help.



Deputies said they fired one round and killed the pit bull.

Officials also found Christy Beasley locked inside the bathroom hiding. She had also been attacked by the dog but was not hurt as badly as Battle, according to authorities.

Investigators believe Battle was trying to protect her from the animal.

Both victims were transported to WakeMed. Battle is in stable condition.

Deputies and the CCBI spent hours talking to witnesses and collecting evidence.

They also interviewed Battle's cousin.

Investigators said the pit bull belonged the cousin and he could face criminal charges as the investigation continues.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wake countysafetycrimedog attack
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Memorial Day 2019: Rip current forecast at North Carolina beaches
Wrongly-convicted man released from prison after more than 40 years
Bill collectors could soon be calling and texting you
Woman relieved after 'brain tumor' turns out to be parasite
Driver known for STAYUMBL plate taken to jail
Fayetteville store clerk killed was expectant father, family says
Fla. man arrested after crashing beach wedding
Show More
North Carolina's newest residents: Armadillos
Home intruder steals nothing, cleans home instead, homeowner says
Houston Police Chief questions suspect's accounts on Maleah Davis
City tries to stop business from flying oversized US flag
Raleigh woman charged with sexting teen boy
More TOP STORIES News