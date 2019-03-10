2 planes struck tails at Charlotte-Douglas ahead of takeoff, officials say

Charlotte Douglas International Airport
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two American Eagle aircraft operated by PSA Airlines collided Sunday morning while one was backing up from a gate at Charlotte Douglas Airport, according to our news gathering partners at WSOC.

Authorities said Flight 5141 was carrying 59 passengers and Flight 5366 was carrying 64 passengers when they collided around 9:30 a.m. Both aircraft have reportedly been taken out of service for inspection, which means all 123 passengers have to schedule new flights.

No injuries have been reported.

"They came together in one spot so I didn't know exactly what was happening. It was just a big commotion with a whole lot of firetrucks and normally you don't see things out there when we see planes take off and land here," witness Michelle Swann told WSOC. "I haven't seen anything like this."

It's still unclear what caused the crash. Please check back for updates.

