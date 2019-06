2 Charlotte Smoothie King employees fired for writing racist remarks on receipts

CHARLOTTE, N.C -- Two Smoothie King locations in Charlotte are being investigated by corporate after two receipts appeared online, showing employees using racist remarks toward customers.Calvin Caldwell told WSOC he couldn't believe his eyes when he saw the N word printed on his receipt after visiting the store on Holly Huntersville Road."I thought it was very disrespectful," he said. "I thought it was very rude, especially since I'm a paying customer, and I'm a loyal customer--because I come to Smoothie King often. I thought it was in bad taste and completely inappropriate to use that kind of language."The second incident involved the Davis Lake Parkway location.Tony Choi said he found his name listed as "Jackie Chan."Choi, who is Korean, posted about the incident to Facebook.His message read in part, "...the 3 employees working there at the time couldn't stop laughing about it. I experience racism here and there and usually doesn't bother me. Today I left this store furious on the inside, trying to not let my young kids know what just happened."Smoothie King fired two employees believed to be involved. The company said the entire staff at both stores will undergo sensitivity training.Smoothie King CEO Wan Kim released the following statement on Sunday: