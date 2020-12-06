2 women, man injured in downtown Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Two women and a man were taken to the hospital on Saturday night following a shooting in downtown Raleigh.Raleigh police said the shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. along the 700 block of East Martin Street.Authorities said the three victims were taken to WakeMed Hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.Raleigh police did not say if they had a shooting suspect(s) in custody at this time.This is the second triple shooting in central North Carolina this weekend,