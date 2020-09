2-year-old boy dies days after self-inflicted gunshot wound, Fayetteville police say

EMBED >More News Videos RAW VIDEO: Officials give update on 2-year-old shot in Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 2-year-old boy who was injured from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a Fayetteville home on Wednesday has died.Fayetteville detective said they were notified of the two-year-olds passing on Saturday. The shooting remains under investigation.The identity of the child has not been released to the public at this time.On Wednesday, officers went to the scene on Mosswood Lane near McArthur Road around 10 a.m. Lt. Gary Womble, a spokesperson for Fayetteville Police Department, said at least three other people were in the home at the time of the shooting: two adults and a teenager.A neighbor told ABC11 she woke up to see a woman crying for help moments before first responders arrived.