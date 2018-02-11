2-year-old killed in Harnett County crash

A toddler was killed in a crash in Harnett County on Sunday.Troopers responded to the call on Jonesboro Road at Addie Webb Lane in Dunn around 3:15 p.m.Authorities said a minivan traveling east on Jonesboro Road swerved to miss another car, lost control, and went into a ditch on the right side.Walter West, 2, was thrown from the vehicle, according to troopers. He died on scene.Highway Patrol is working to determine if the child was properly secured in the vehicle.The child's mom, Alicia West, was transported with minor injuries.No other children were injured in the crash.At this time, Highway Patrol has not filed any charges.The investigation continues.