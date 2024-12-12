CVS in Wake Forest evacuated after gas leak closes street

24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Thursday, December 12, 2024 8:08PM
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- A ruptured gas line along the 300 block of East Roosevelt Avenue closed the street for about an hour and forced a nearby evacuation.

The gas line was ruptured by a construction crew working in the area, a Town of Wake Forest spokesman said Thursday afternoon.

East Roosevelt from South White Street to South Brooks Street was closed. The CVS pharmacy at 245 E. Roosevelt Ave. was evacuated.

Dominion Energy crews sealed the leak and the road reopened shortly after 3 p.m.

The evacuation order for the pharmacy has been lifted.

