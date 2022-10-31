Father to face charges after son finds loaded gun in truck, kills himself: Johnston Co. DA

"I'm pleading with all firearm owners in North Carolina and America to please secure your firearms immediately."

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The father of a 2-year-old who accidentally shot and killed himself in Johnston County will face criminal charges, according to the district attorney's office.

Warren Tyler Oser will be charged with failure to properly and safely store his firearms to protect minors.

The shooting happened October 15 at a home on West Watson Road in the McGee's Crossroads community.

Investigators arrived to find Warren Bennett Oser, 2, with a gunshot wound to his body. Both of the boy's parents were there with him.

The child was rushed to Johnston Medical Center Clayton where he died from his injuries.

Detectives later determined the 2-year-old climbed into his dad's pickup truck through an open door and found a loaded handgun in the cab. While he was playing with the gun, it went off.

Johnston County Sheriff's Office said the boy's death was considered an "unfortunate accident."