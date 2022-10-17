'Unfortunate accident': 2-year-old in Johnston County finds loaded gun in dad's truck, kills himself

Johnston County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 2-year-old was shot and killed Sunday.

BENSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 2-year-old in Johnston County got his hands on a gun and accidentally killed himself, according to investigators.

It happened Sunday evening around 6 at a home on West Watson Road in the McGee's Crossroads community.

Investigators arrived to find Warren Bennett Oscar, 2, with a gunshot wound to his body. Both of the boy's parents were there with him.

The child was rushed to Johnston Medical Center Clayton where he died from his injuries.

Detectives later determined the 2-year-old climbed into his dad's pickup truck through an open door and found a loaded handgun in the cab. While he was playing with the gun, it went off.

Johnston County Sheriff's Office said the boy's death was considered an "unfortunate accident." However, the investigation remains open at this time.