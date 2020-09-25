2-year-old shot in head by sibling in apparent accident inside Clayton home, police say

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 2-year-old girl was shot in Clayton on Friday, according to Clayton Police Department.

Police are investigating the shooting as accidental.

It happened on Smart Court, a side road off Georgetowne Road near North O'Neil Street, around 11 a.m.

The 2-year-old girl was shot once in the head by one of her siblings, according to Chief Blair Myhand. She was taken to WakeMed and at last check was in the ER.

"Any shooting is obviously very tragic, and of course one with a victim of this age really hits home with officers and EMS and fire folks here," Myhand said. "Most of us are parents, so we understand the realities of things and how fast things happen."

Clayton Police Chief Blair Myhand said the shooting is believed to have been accidental.



Myhand said the weapon used was a semi-automatic handgun.

Multiple police cars, at least one ambulance and a firetruck were at the scene when ABC11 crews arrived.

A Clayton spokesperson said the child was taken to WakeMed, but the child's condition was not released.

This comes more than a week after a 2-year-old boy was shot, and ultimately died, in Fayetteville.
