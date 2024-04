20 cars involved in crash on I-40 East in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- There was a multi-car crash on I-40 East in Orange County.

There were about 20 vehicles involved in the incident, a tow truck driver at the scene said.

The driver of the the tow truck said the crashes were separate, but are believed to be connected.

All involved vehicles are cleared.

The total time from crash to no congestion was about 50 minutes.

All lanes on I-40 East are open west of Durham at Exit 266, NC-86.