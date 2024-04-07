Wolfpack fans celebrate despite the loss against Purdue in Final Four

RALEIGH, NC. (WTVD) -- Wolfpack Nation might be down after the loss Saturday night but they're still excited.

"The Pack may have lost but we'll support regardless," said Kassidy Bean, NC State sophomore. "The atmosphere was amazing, the Pack always comes through. Even in a loss. The NC State community always comes through bigger than a loss."

She was one of hundreds packed to the gills on Hillsborough Street trying to get a glimpse of the giant screen set up by Mitch's Tavern.

Organizers couldn't get the game on for the first five minutes of the contest but eventually were able to correct the problem.

ALSO SEE: NC State headed home after 63-50 loss to Purdue in 2024 Final Four

Some fans watched from the trees, and others chose the balcony of the bar.

"I'm so proud of this team," said Amanda Toman and her friend Gina Riggio, seniors at NC State. "The men and women making it this far, how can you be sad! You can't beat the heart and soul of Raleigh."

It was also Trey and Jasmine Etterman's first sporting event with their two-month-old Jovie. Trey went to NC State, and Jasmine went to Campbell.

Trey is thinking his daughter's birth might have changed the tide for his Wolfpack as they were mired in a slump in February.

"Raleigh was just buzzing today," Trey said. "I'm so proud of them. Nine wins in a row. Will still be a historic run."