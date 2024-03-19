Immersive look into storytelling and content creation for college students: Register now

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 and the WTVD Minority Advisory Committee (MAC) invite students from local colleges and universities to join us for the 2024 Student Engagement Event on April 13 in the M. Michaux Jr. School of Education Building on the campus of North Carolina Central University.

Register here for the ABC11/WTVD MAC Student Engagement Event

This event is tailored for students passionate about news and media, offering an immersive opportunity into the world of storytelling and content creation.

Throughout the day, industry professionals will share insights and expertise that cover a wide range of topics. The topics include crafting compelling narratives to mastering technical skills essential for future careers in media.

This year's theme, "The Art of Storytelling: The New Age of Content Creation," aims to inspire and ignite creativity. Attendance is free; however, registration is required.

Below is the agenda and descriptions of the sessions

8 am - 8:45 am: Registration and Continental Breakfast

8:45 am - 10 am: Opening Session/Panel

10 am - 10:15 am: Break

10:15 am - 10:55 am: Session 1 (2 concurrent 40-minute sessions)

10:55 am - 11:05 am: Break

11:05 am - 11:45 am: Session 2 (2 concurrent 40-minute sessions)

11:45 am - 11:55 am: Break

11:55 am - 12:30 pm: Q &A, Closing Remarks

12:30 pm - 1 pm: Networking and Photo Opportunities

Opening Session: The Art of Storytelling

Local TV news professionals will share their experiences and insights toward delivering relevant, accurate, and timely information for ABC11's 23-county viewing area. Discover the intricacies of a typical day within a local television newsroom, gaining valuable perspectives from on-air reporters, anchors, and meteorologists. This session provides practical expertise and industry insights, enabling you to translate your passion into a successful career in this dynamic media landscape

Options for Breakout Sessions

1. Videography & Editing (Visual) - Photojournalists, Content Editors, PAs

Explore the essential elements of visual storytelling with our Videography and Editing Session, designed for students aspiring to become Photojournalists and Content Editors in local TV news. This informative session provides an overview of the competitive industry, focusing on the techniques and roles that help effectively tell news stories that impact the community.

2. Producing and Digital Platforms (Putting it all together) - EPs, Producers, Digital Producers

Start your journey into the world of local TV news with our session on producing and digital platforms. Gain an in-depth understanding of what a career as a local TV news producer, executive producer, and digital content producer entails. This session will offer insight into key elements that bring local TV newscasts and digital platforms to life.

3. Marketing (Promotions and Social Media) - Marketing Producers

Discover the intersection of marketing, promotions, and social media within local TV news in our Marketing and Social Media session. Tailored for students aspiring to become marketing producers and marketing/digital media specialists, this workshop provides an overview of these vital functions and their role in the success of local TV news outlets. Industry experts will guide participants through the foundational concepts, illustrating how strategic marketing and effective use of social media expand audience reach and create lasting engagement. This workshop emphasizes the importance of understanding the intricate relationship between marketing, promotions, and digital media in today's fast-paced news environment.

For questions regarding the event, please email MACWTVD@gmail.com.