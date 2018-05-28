Police are looking for a suspect in a home invasion and shooting that left one person dead in Fayetteville overnight.Officials identified the man who was killed as 21-year-old Shyheim Melvin.The shooting happened just after midnight in the 500 block of Glen Canyon Drive."It was a home invasion," said Fayetteville police spokesperson Asia Cannon. "He was sitting in his car they approached him and they approached him and made him open up the door to get in the house."Melvin was pronounced dead at the scene.Another person was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he or she is listed in serious condition.Loved ones said Melvin lived at a home on the street with family members and mostly kept to himself."He was a good boy. Never left home without telling you he loved you," Melvin's aunt Tracey Freeman told ABC11. "He wasn't a troublemaker, he was in his own little world and tended to his business."Police are trying to determine whether the shooting was random or targeted.Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for anyone with information that leads to an arrest of the person(s) responsible.Those with information are asked to call detective L. Donegain at (910) 489-3925 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).